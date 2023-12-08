The Portland metro area is also seeing increases in senior homelessness.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Lincoln County’s latest winter shelter program settles into its third month of operation, officials say they are seeing an uptick in homeless seniors seeking shelter.

The Community Shelter and Resource Center initially operated out of St. Stephens Episcopal and First Presbyterian churches before opening its Seventh Street location in late November. The shelter offers 75 beds, two meals a day, and is open seven nights per week from October to March — unlike the county’s other winter shelters which open in weather emergencies.

Officials hope to expand the shelter’s capacity and services in order to connect guests with housing and health care amid concerns over homelessness among older people.

“The first two months of operation have also disproven a widely held stereotype – that most homelessness is due to substance abuse and/or mental illness,” Lincoln County said in a press release announcing the shelter’s opening.

Karen Rockwell, director of the Housing Authority of Lincoln County, explains, “What we’re really seeing is an aging population that can’t afford housing costs on the coast and who are facing health issues.”

In the first 61 days of the shelter’s operation, the county served 87 people, 40 of whom are seniors, according to shelter coordinator Chantelle Estess. Officials said more than half of the shelter guests are at least 55 years old, and the oldest guest they’ve served is 80.

Dr. Paula Carder, director of the Institute of Aging at Portland State University, says Oregon is mirroring national trends when it comes to homelessness among older adults.

According to Carder, homeless older adults make up a smaller population among homeless people. However, she says they are the fastest-growing homeless population.

The Portland metro area is also seeing increases in senior homelessness.

Washington County officials said they are seeing an increase in seniors who are experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness, noting fixed incomes are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living. The county says they are seeing an increase in shelter and housing program referrals.

Washington County highlights its hotel-based shelters in which they prioritize “medically fragile” adults, who are oftentimes seniors. The county is also adding more affordable senior housing to its roster with the recent opening of Alongside Apartments.

Clackamas County officials told KOIN 6 News they are seeing many seniors who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, which the county said is tied to the housing affordability crisis and health care costs.

Clackamas County coordinated housing access supervisor, Lauren Decker, told KOIN 6 News she recently helped a 72-year-old resident with employment, food, and utility assistance after his rent increased to $1,150, noting he receives a monthly income of about $1,200 for Social Security Disability Insurance.

Multnomah County and the City of Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services say senior homelessness in the area has remained steady, but says it is a “growing problem.”

In 2023, 17% of people between 55 and 69 years old were newly enrolled in shelters compared to 18.6% in 2022 and 18.9% in 2021.

JOHS noted they are seeing slight increases among people 70 years old and older, noting 2.2% of sheltered people were at least 70 years old in fiscal year 2023.

“Homelessness among older adults is a growing problem, as indicated in Multnomah County’s Point In Time Counts. In the 2013 Point In Time Count, 13% of residents experiencing homelessness were 55 to 69 years old. In the 2022 Point In Time Count, that rate had grown to 22.5%.,” JOHS said.

Multnomah County highlights its housing navigation programs for older adults, noting families with older adult heads of households are one of the priority populations to receive permanent supportive housing.

Carder explains there are several reasons for the increase in senior homelessness, including some people aging into homelessness after experiencing housing instability on and off for years. She noted there’s another group of people 55 years old and older who are becoming homeless for the first time.

Increases in senior homelessness also comes as “the average annual per person cost of nursing home care is more than $108,000 a year in a private room” in the United States, according to AARP’s Long-term Services and Supports 2023 State Scorecard Report.

The AARP report also ranks Oregon 44th and 40th in the U.S. for home care and nursing home costs respectively. Overall, the report ranked Oregon 25 for affordability and access.

Carder says seniors are also more likely to experience a disability compared to other age groups, noting some shelters may not be accessible to some seniors who need mobility accommodations.

“A recent point-in-time count, and this is just people who are unsheltered, 78% of them reported a disability. So, you think of people living outside who have a self-reported disability of some sort, that could be a mobility limitation as well as possibly a mental illness. It’s bad enough to be outside, but to be outside with a disability is particularly challenging,” Carder said.

Carder notes “Oregon is one of the few states that has committed significant Medicaid dollars for low-income older adults and people with disabilities to live in assisted living and adult foster homes if they need nursing home level of care. But that’s kind of a high bar…nursing home level of care means they need assistance with at least two or three personal care activities like bathing, or brushing teeth, grooming, walking, taking medications.”

She added, “[In] Oregon, about 40% of assisted living and residential care residents receive Medicaid support, and nationally, it’s closer to 20%.”

“The issue is that we don’t have enough affordable housing for the significant numbers of people who just can’t afford to pay rent, aren’t property owners, and that’s people who are 50 and older who they don’t have savings. Their income level does not allow them to pay market rates for rent,” Carder said.