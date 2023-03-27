A proposed Safe Rest Village site near the Harbor of Hope in Portland, May 9, 2022 (KOIN)

PPB data shows that crime in Old Town, where many shelter opponents live, has dropped

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Pearl District residents and business owners are continuing to push back against a Safe Rest Village planned for Northwest Naito Parkway.

“When the inevitable occurs and my clients suffer additional physical abuse and property damage at the hands of the City’s ‘invitees,’ my clients will hold the City, the operator of the SRV, and the owner of the Real Property accountable by seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and declaratory and injunctive relief,” attorney Ross Day wrote in a letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners earlier this month.

Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan announced the location, along with three other sites, in early 2022. Ryan had initially said six sites would open in 2021, then eventually pushed that back to the end of 2022. There are still only two official Safe Rest Villages open, though other similar sites, like the Queer Affinity Village on Southwest Naito Parkway, are also operating.

The proposed Northwest Naito Parkway site is on a privately-owned lot next to the Harbor of Hope shelter, which opened in 2019.

Day, a Keizer-based attorney representing a group of Pearl District residents opposed to the Safe Rest Village, said his clients have seen “an increase in drug use, trash, property damage, and even violent crime” since the Harbor of Hope shelter opened.

Crime throughout Portland has increased in recent years and Portland Police Bureau data shows the increase in crimes against people has been particularly drastic in the Pearl. But in Old Town, where many of the neighbors opposed to the SRV live, crimes against people and property went down significantly between 2018 and 2022, PPB data shows.

The city doesn’t yet have a set timeline for opening the Safe Rest Village, according to Bryan Aptekar, the spokesperson for the SRV program. The site will have 60 sleeping units for adults, Aptekar said.

The letter to city leaders lists public safety concerns, residual soil contamination on the property, the proximity to another shelter, and zoning as reasons to find a different location “to better serve the most challenged homeless population while not continuing to unduly burden a residential neighborhood with a second no/low barrier shelter.”

But Neighbors4SafeSmartShelters, the group opposed to the Northwest Naito Parkway site, is “unalterably opposed to the SRV concept” — not just the specific proposed location.

The group says it supports the Bybee Lakes shelter model. That privately-funded shelter, in the never-used Wapato Jail, is surrounded by warehouse and industrial properties deep in North Portland. Shelter residents must pay for their bed and meals.

On Naito Parkway, the proposed Safe Rest Village is directly surrounded by the 90-bed Harbor of Hope shelter, a food research center, train tracks and a parking lot. Large apartment and condo complexes like the Yards at Union Station and McCormick Pier Condos are within 1,000 feet of the site.

The letter from Day “follows a petition signed by almost 900 neighbors, two City Council presentations, and hundreds of letters, emails and other communications to the city and county … combined with the strong and unanimous opposition from the Pearl District Neighborhood Association,” Neighbors4SafeSmartShelters wrote.

Ryan did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.

“My clients’ concerns raised with City staff were dismissed as nothing more than NIMBYism, which is particularly disrespectful,” Day wrote to city leaders, referring to the acronym for “Not In My Back Yard.”

“If and when the City decides to reverse course and involve my clients and their neighbors in a community-wide discussion about the proposed SRV, we are open to having those discussions,” Day wrote. Until then, I am afraid my clients’ relationship with the City will be an adversarial one.”