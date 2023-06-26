PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A community meeting was cut short after chaos broke out, with residents clashing with county reps over an incoming Safe Rest Village.

Prior to the meeting’s premature end, Washington County reps revealed their plans to create temporary housing in the form of a Safe Rest Village site at the parking lot of the Aloha United Methodist Church.

The nearly 40 pods are expected to welcome homeless residents late this summer and could be open for two years.

“Every time we go about creating a new shelter program, it’s hard for the local community. It’s change, it’s uncertainty, and it’s something new that feels a little scary. So, it’s important that we have these community conversations so we can address those questions and hopefully build a strong neighborhood plan with how we are going to mitigate those concerns and ensure safety for everyone involved,” said Jes Larson, assistant director of the Washington County department of housing services.

However, the conversation didn’t go as planned. Event organizers lined the walls with signs to address concerns and present solutions, but neighbors brought their own signs.

Less than 10 minutes into the meeting, stakeholders began shouting their questions, claiming they had gone unanswered and that they felt left out of the decision-making process.

“It’s pretty well shoved down our throats. They already bought everything. I don’t even know why they’re having a meeting. If they bought it, and they’re going to put the pods in, nobody’s given us a vote. So, they have this meeting, and they’ve already told me they bought everything,” said local resident Kenneth Crevier. “It’s so crazy.”

“It is correct that we did not engage the community in Aloha about this location, but we are eager to engage with you now,” Larson added.

But not everyone is opposed to the site. Emily Wintringham, another local resident, says housing is a basic human right and is excited about the solution.

“They’re worried about things that are not real problems. A real problem is not having enough food to eat. A real problem is lacking what you need to have housing. You know what I mean? Everyone has to start somewhere, and they don’t see that because they haven’t been there,” Wintringham said.

The county says they are taking the community’s concerns into consideration and will have a code of conduct for residents. No alcohol or drugs will be allowed in any public spaces. Weapons and open flames are also prohibited. There will be required case management two times per week and residents must accept viable housing opportunities. They also must adhere to unit inspections and daily check-ins.