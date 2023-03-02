The grants come from NeighborWorks America, a public nonprofit organization established by Congress in 1978.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland and Sherwood are among five cities in Oregon to receive, between them, nearly $2 million in federal grants to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs in communities.

The grants come from NeighborWorks America, a public nonprofit organization established by Congress in 1978. It supports local and regional nonprofit organizations that collaborate with private-sector business leaders and representatives of local government to create neighborhoods.

The grants include:

CASA of Oregon, Sherwood: $313,000

DevNW, Springfield: $303,000

NeighborImpact, Redmond: $262,000

NeighborWorks Umpqua, Roseburg: $259,000

Portland Housing Center, Portland: $434,000

REACH Community Development Inc., Portland: $426,000

“NeighborWorks America is an amazing network of local community development organizations,” said Daniel Valliere, CEO of REACH CDC. “NeighborWorks has been a big contributor to REACH’s success in creating and sustaining over 2,700 affordable rental homes and helping thousands of low-income homeowners throughout our history.”

The grants were announced Thursday, March 12, by the offices of U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

Wyden said the grants are needed “to combat the ongoing housing crisis in the Metro area, Central and Southern Oregon.”

With prices on the rise in many sectors of the economy, “it’s critical that our country prioritizes quality, affordable housing,” Merkley said.