PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Oregon grapples with a homeless crisis, some homeless service providers reported having trouble making ends meet in a new study, as the workforce faces burnout and job turnover concerns, according to the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The study surveyed 20 homeless service contractors that work with the Joint Office and was conducted with support from Homebase — a non-profit that helps communities address homelessness — and North Third, a research firm, JOHS said.

The study found that 31% of homeless service providers felt they could pay for basic needs with their salary. Additionally, half of the employees that were surveyed said they were likely to look for a new job in the next year.

“The study revealed that compensation is low, especially for entry-level staff,” the Joint Office said, reporting that the median annual salary of those surveyed was about $46,000, with entry-level staff earning a median $42,795.

Before the study was released, the Joint Office said it provided a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for most contractors in 2023, which will increase to 8% in 2024.

“These findings reinforce what homeless services providers have been saying for years: that they aren’t adequately compensated for the challenging work they do on the frontlines of our community,” said Daniel Field, director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “Low wages result in high turnover rates, slowing our progress in delivering housing and homeless services to our most vulnerable community members.”

The study also found high job turnover rates at JOHS-contracted agencies. The study found a employees had a median 2.4 years of experience at the agencies and 30% of employees had less than one year of experience at their organization.

The office furthered that employee turnover is tied to pay, with 78% of surveyed employees saying they would leave their current job for better pay elsewhere and 86% said they would stay at their current organization if they had better pay.

In addition to pay, employees said there is room for improvement when it comes to workplace diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Employees identified transparency in salary determination (53%), communication about things that affect staff (50%) and improved processes for collecting and responding to staff feedback (47%) as the top three actions that their agencies could take to advance DEI efforts,” the Joint Office said.

The Joint Office says rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach for compensation, each agency should have a tailored approach. Additionally, the office recommends the agencies address employee burnout and provide contracting incentives.

The Joint Office said the data was collected from May to August 2022 and included compensation data for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022).