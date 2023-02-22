PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon lawmakers announced a legislative package to address the state’s homelessness and housing crises for a proposed $200 million.

The Affordable Housing and Emergency Homelessness Response Package would fund Governor Tina Kotek’s Homelessness State of Emergency, which requested $130 million.

Affordable housing

Oregon is short by 140,000 housing units, driving up housing costs and exacerbating the homeless crisis, according to lawmakers.

The package would help meet the governor’s goal of building 36,000 affordable housing units by speeding up production and using Oregon mass timber. A $20 million investment would be allocated for building affordable modular homes, which lawmakers say can be built faster than traditional construction.

The legislation would also make affordable housing a priority, under HB 2001, with each jurisdiction creating its own Housing Production Strategy, officials said.

In a press release announcing the package, lawmakers noted that “facilities receiving state investments will be required to prioritize state or local need for housing following a wildfire or other disaster,” for a steady housing supply.

Additionally, a $3 million Revolving Loan Fund would build affordable housing for middle-income families, lawmakers proposed.

A provision would also invest $5 million in grants to improve workforce housing for farmworkers — including agricultural workers who are retired, disabled and their immediate families.

Homelessness

In addition to funding Kotek’s Homelessness State of Emergency, the proposal includes a $27 million investment for the Rural Oregon Continuum of Care — responding to homelessness in 25 rural counties.

To further address the homeless crisis, the legislation would help prevent evictions that may lead to homelessness by providing renters more time to access rental assistance and extending the eviction timeline from 72 hours to 10 days.

Supporting homeless youth, $25 million would be allocated to “Oregon’s most vulnerable youth and families,” including help accessing shelter, rental assistance or mental health or substance abuse services.

“Every Oregonian deserves to have access to safe and affordable housing in the community of their choice,” said Representative Maxine Dexter (D-Northwest and Downtown Portland), who chairs the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness. “Each of my colleagues, no matter their party affiliation or elected office, understands our communities need to see change and that we must work together to make it happen. We have answered this moment of intense need with a swift and collaborative response. I am proud to put forth this package that will deliver bold and effective relief to every corner of the state.”

Senator Kayse Jama (D-Portland), the chair of the Senate Committee on Housing and Development, says Oregonians need relief now in addition to long-term stability.

“This bill accomplishes both,” said Senator Jama. “This bipartisan legislation is a great start to this session’s work on the homelessness and affordable housing crises.”