PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than two dozen mayors across Oregon are banding together, asking state lawmakers for more taxpayer money to help fight the homeless crisis.

The Oregon Mayors Association recently sent a letter to the Oregon legislature asking for funding, saying that $123 million is needed each year to disperse among the state’s cities.

Multiple Oregon mayors spoke Monday afternoon about more reasons why the funding is needed.

“While we have significant skin in the game, our city’s budget cannot do what needs to be done to solve this without significant state resources,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said. “We are requesting that each city be given $40 per resident based on the latest Portland State University calculations, with no city being given less than $50,000.”

North Plains Mayor Teri Lenahan stated that each community has its own unique challenges and that a “one-size-fits-all solution won’t work for every city.”

In response to the OMA’s letter, Oregon House leaders responded with an outline of money the state has invested in homeless services in the last two years.

All the mayors in the coalition agree using taxpayer money to end the crisis is a bipartisan issue.

“This is a human issue, and issue of safety and sanitation and care and humanity and all kinds of things that really don’t care about Ds and Rs after your name,” Dayton Mayor Beth Wytoski said.

Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall added that this is an issue that’s been “going on for far too long.”