Oregon mayors push for emergency homeless shelter money

Homeless

Wheeler recently announced a ban on camping along freeways and dangerous high-crash corridors

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Homeless people line up outside a warming shelter in Portland, December 27, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is leading an effort to pressure the state to immediately pay for temporary homeless shelters a week after announcing a planned crackdown on homeless camps near busy roadways.

Wheeler joined Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis in introducing the idea to other mayors at a Friday call for the League of Oregon Cities, a coalition that lobbies the Oregon legislature. The three leaders said they wanted to unite in pushing the governor to fund emergency homeless shelters across Oregon.

The effort comes on the heels of Wheeler’s emergency order, which bars homeless individuals from camping on dangerous high-crash corridors in the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 19 2022 02:44 am