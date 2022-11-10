PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed allocating a $27 million “down payment” to build six designated camping sites during Thursday’s City Council Fall Budget Meeting work session, the mayor’s office announced.

Wheeler’s proposal allocates the funding towards five resolutions the council passed on Nov. 3, including measures such as banning unsanctioned camping.

“Last week, we approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase-in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping; this week I am proposing an immediate $27 million City budget down payment to help build six Designated Camping Sites and related priorities,” Wheeler said in a statement. “This $27 million is a great start, and shows we are serious about quick implementation of our affordable housing and houselessness goals, but for the houselessness needs, it’s about half of the total we will need – we still need resources from our Multnomah County, Metro and State of Oregon partners.”

According to the mayor’s office, $3.5 million of the $27 million will go towards a 50-person city-employee Navigation Team “to increase connection with individuals experiencing homelessness and available services.”

Additionally, Wheeler proposed $4,188,600 for three designated camping sites including site preparation and construction costs and $12,845,750 for operational costs for three camping sites for one year, which would also include staff salaries, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor also proposed $750,000 for private security contracts “for surrounding neighborhoods and business districts of designated camping locations.” The mayor also proposed allocating $1,500,000 to expand staffing for the City Incident Command team along with $3,891,164 for the Impact Reduction Program.