Person levels ground to make ‘dug-out’ campsite in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unusual scene is developing at a homeless camp in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood.

Someone appeared to have dug a hole they placed a tent over to live in near Southeast 94th and Southeast Raymond Street. The site even has a stone walk-up leading to the tent’s entrance.

The City of Portland is reportedly aware of the site, but they say the land is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation and is responsible for clean-up. However, ODOT says the city is responsible for reaching out and offering services to individuals at homeless camps before the transportation department is able to go in and clear the area.

According to the city, this specific site has not yet been posted for clean-up but could be as early as this Friday. The city says clean-up crews have been traveling north on the I-205 Multi-Use Path but are currently still working south of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

Because the crews are already aware and know the site well, they clarified the camp has not actually been “dug out”. Instead, the person living there “essentially leveled the ground and then put a futon frame over the top – and then placed their tent on top of the frame.” They say despite some reports on social media, the hole does not go deep.

This is a developing story.