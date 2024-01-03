PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter homeless shelter opened in a North Portland church on Tuesday night.

Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services announced Portsmouth Union Church’s new temporary shelter on social media. According to the agency’s post, the pet-friendly site will house up to 50 people over the age of 18.

The shelter features a communal sleeping area with single cots, blankets, and room for personal belongings and snacks. There are two single-occupancy restrooms as well.

Officials disclosed that the shelter is fully staffed and supported by the social services organization All Good Northwest. The Joint Office said on-site staff will offer or prefer support services to residents, and community partners will occasionally serve meals.

Referrals are required for shelter access. People must receive a referral from community partners, or call 971-716-3407 to refer themselves.

Outside of those requirements, JOHS said people are welcome to the new shelter if they can “be respectful – be a good neighbor, disruptive, threatening, and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated, and no racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, hate-speech. Be safe – no smoking inside, no possession or use of alcohol, drugs or weapons. Be kind – don’t steal, destroy property, or litter in or around the shelter.”

The site will be open on 4775 N Lombard St. from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night through Apr. 1.