PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s plan to move campers off the streets and sidewalks during the daytime is fading fast.

Mayor Ted Wheeler already said the ban, which was put in place earlier this month, was not going to be enforced for a while. Now, the city has been given notice that it can expect a lawsuit from the Oregon Law Center on behalf of dozens of homeless people who believe that being punished for daytime camping without being given a place to go is illegal.

Rose Haven, a Portland day shelter for women, is already at capacity, helping up to 150 people daily. It is one of just a few day shelters where there is not enough space in Portland for the thousands on the streets.

The Oregon Law Center is calling the daytime camping ban “unreasonable.” They believe the ordinance exposes campers to criminal prosecution essentially for being homeless and that could violate the eighth amendment, which involves cruel and unusual punishment. They also say the ban unreasonably forces people to pack up and disappear during the daytime, without any place designated for them to legally camp.

While Wheeler says the camping ban won’t be enforced during the summertime, there is no date given for exactly when tickets will be handed out.

The law center and the mayor’s office did not comment about the pending lawsuit that might not be filed until after the summer. However, the mayor’s office did say that they are exploring options to potentially expand day-use centers and add more temporary storage around the city.

“We are working closely with our partners to ensure guidance and resources are available once enforcement begins. We’ll [provide] an update in the coming weeks on this,” the office said.