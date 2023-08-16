PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Non-profit PDX Saints Love is working to raise $100,000 in 100 days to put towards health, recovery and housing Portland’s homeless population.

The organization has been providing meals to combat food insecurity in Portland since 2017 and offers a workforce training program. The non-profit is hosting the fundraiser to continue their efforts heading into fall.

“PDX Saints Love kind of started out of my own story,” PDX Saints Love Founder and Executive Director Kristle Delihanty said. “I was living unhoused and dealing with my own struggle in addiction and found a way out and my heart was ‘how do I come back and show others the way towards healthy outcomes?’”

“It’s really easy to go in and tell people what you think they should do. It’s more impactful when I can come in with an understanding of how someone got into the place of struggling with substance use disorder or maybe lived outside. It’s not making a judgement, it’s letting people know, ‘Hey, I know that it was just hundreds of small compromises that got you here.’ And ‘How can we start unweaving that together to get you back to a life that feels healthy for you?’”