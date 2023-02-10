PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local non-profit says it has developed a roadmap for moving 10 thousand people off the streets in the Portland Metro Area in 2023.

Since the Supportive Housing Tax passed in 2020, Here Together served 6,000 people in shelters and helped the service move more than 4,500 people into permanent housing in 2022.

The organization now hopes to move more than 5,000 people into permanent housing and 7,000 people into shelter beds, but Co-Director Angela Martin said the first step to solving homelessness is preventing it.

Here’s how Here Together hopes to accomplish their goal:

1. Speed up the path to permanent housing using existing infrastructure

That means rent assistance and rental vouchers to get people into apartments that already exist, which was a major factor during tax’s first year. It also means not waiting for new housing to be built.

In order to reach the goal of more than seven thousand shelter beds, Martin says counties should prioritize buying old hotels and motels to convert into treatment and temporary housing centers.

“You don’t have to wait for an affordable housing unit to be built, you can buy down the rent on a private market apartment,” Martin said.

2. Grow and retain the workforce for social services and healthcare

Martin proposes paying people in these fields more and speeding up the credentialling process for these jobs.

“Training workers may take time, but paying people more and cutting through roadblocks to credentialing can help now,” Martin said.

Here Together is partnering with PSU to shorten the time it takes people to receive credentials if they have previous work and life experience.

3. Coordinate and streamline processes from other organizations

This means finding ways to work with other organizations doing similar work in the area, including non-profits and charities.

Martin said that coordination among Portland and other counties is key to the goal’s success.

“We have a strong belief that the path forward to ending homelessness starts with working together,” Martin said. “That is how we’re going make success on a seemingly intractable problem.”

4. Increase data collection

Martin said looking at data will help keep track of what’s working.

Here Together created the roadmap by bringing 200 people together to discuss solutions. This group included business owners, social workers and people who have been homeless before.

Martin said the success of these goals relies on how many pieces of this roadmap are adopted by local governments, adding that the plan is so reliant on prevention measures because people losing housing outdid the progress of those who were assisted in 2022.

“That is why it feels like a problem that isn’t making ground because [there are] as many people who become homeless as we move out of it,” Martin said.