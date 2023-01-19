PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new dashboard, launched by the City of Portland’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, shows residents what Portland is doing to clean up the several homeless campsites that have been reported in the area.

According to a release from the City of Portland, community members have asked for more information on unsanctioned campsite reports since HUCIRP was formed in 2015. The program’s new dashboard has been an ongoing development in the years since.

HUCIRP launched the dashboard in late December. “The interactive webpage provides current information and status updates about unsanctioned campsite reports, site assessments, and removals,” the City of Portland said.

As of Thursday, Jan. 19, the dashboard reveals that there have been 107,000 campsite reports since the city started collecting data in July 2022. About 73,000 of those were duplicate reports, which leaves 34,000 reports that are “queued for assessment.”

The dashboard also shows that crews had collected 6.5 million pounds of garbage from July 2022 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. Their average assessment response time has been 3.5 business days.

Furthermore, people who view the dashboard can look at campsite information from the past 10 days, one month, two months, six months and for the past year; the HUCIRP provides some reports that are more than one year old here.

Additional settings on the dashboard allow viewers to look at specific neighborhoods, clean and removal sites, risk assessments and more. Before and after photos of some cleaned sites are available as well. See the full dashboard here.

“I am grateful to the IRP and Street Services Coordination Center teams for working to build this valuable resource which is part of my commitment to good governance, increased transparency and improved responsiveness to our community,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said.