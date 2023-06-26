PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s still no exact opening date for Portland’s Sunderland Safe Park site, but the city provided a tour of the site in Northeast Portland on Monday

It’s the first site where people living in RVs on the side of city roads can park and access services.

It took 15 months for the Sunderland site to come online and will have room for 55 spots. However, it’s not enough for the people living in cars and RVs across the county.

The Salvation Army will be operating this site — it took over a year for the site to open because the city had trouble finding an operator.

“I think that there’s an urgency and a partnership and a cooperation in this moment that I haven’t felt in a long time,” said Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Salvation Army leaders told KOIN 6 News that the setup for the Sunderland site was part of the reason it took so long. The location was identified for a while, but then it took staffing the site with service providers and maintenance people to make sure the vehicles that park here are safe for the people living in it and their neighbors.

The typical timeline for people in the Safe Rest Village program is six to nine months before they move on to more permanent housing. The Salvation Army says that may be different and take longer at this site because the people seeking services have oftentimes been living in a vehicle for a while.

“We’re really interested in long-term success and when you’ve got someone who has been houseless or a vehicle resident for 10 or 15 years, which is often the case, it takes a long time for them to reach a point where they can actually live on their own,” said Robert Lloyd, the Salvation Army’s Portland Metro coordinator.

There is no exact opening date, but the Safe Rest Village program estimates it will be “a few weeks.” This is in part modeled off of the City of Vancouver’s Safe Park site which opened three years ago. During 2022, over 9,000 people experienced homelessness in Clark County according to a newly-released report by the Council for Homelessness.