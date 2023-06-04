PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Lyneaha Fairfield camps under the walk bridge at Southeast 85th Avenue and Division Street. She and her friend Zilla moved there a week ago.

“We just got kicked out of Canton Grill parking lot,” she said of the closed down eatery at 2610 S.E. 82nd Ave. “We had permission to stay there, and we tried to tell (other people) not to move in, because we were going to get kicked out, and they moved in there anyways. And then yeah, the city called notice and kicked us out.”

Fairfield, 27, said she hadn’t heard of the city’s plan to outlaw camping on public property and beside highways from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I kind of understand, for businesses,” she told the Tribune. “That would make sense if there’s camping in front of their businesses. But people that are out of sight, like my camp, they should be able to stay there, because sometimes people have a lot of stuff and it’s hard to move all that stuff constantly.”

She has never camped closer to the city center.

“I don’t like downtown,” she said. “I don’t like a bunch of people. Here, I feel more safe.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

