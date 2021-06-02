Ryan: Initiative will get 1,300 off Portland streets by July ’22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan said a $20 million initiative to establish six “managed safe rest villages” for homeless people in different parts of Portland could be introduced as early as next week.

Ryan, elected last November, is preparing an ordinance for the City Council to consider with more details, possibly including the recommended locations for the villages.

With hopes construction can begin by August and services starting at the end of the year, Ryan said he said the measure will get 1,300 Portlanders off the street by July of 2022.

“These villages will be sited on land made available by the Shelter to Housing Continuum code change my colleagues and I unanimously supported at the end of April,” Ryan said in a statement Wednesday. “Our goal is to provide safe, sanitary spaces for our houseless neighbors until they can access additional wraparound services and ultimately, sustained housing. These villages will provide essential baseline services: laundry, hand washing stations, showers, porta potties and common areas for food and dialogue, as well as case management provided by contractors through the Joint Office. “

The six proposed villages will be paid by federal funding, according to Denis Theriault of The Joint Office of Homeless Services (Multnomah County and the City of Portland).

“That billion dollars is a ten year sum and it’s coming from the the ballot levy that voters approved last may the supportive housing services measure,” he told KOIN 6 News. “We will get 50 million dollars roughly this year in July and that will go up to a 100 million a year hopefully ongoing over the next ten years.”

Right now the City of Portland is funding three managed camps, two in inner Southeast Portland and one near Union Station in Northwest Portland.