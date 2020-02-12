Salem City Council revisits controversial sidewalk ordinance

Homeless campers in downtown Salem move their belongings days after a ban took effect, Dec. 18, 2019. (KOIN)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is debating an ordinance that would bar people from sitting and sleeping on city sidewalks.

The Statesman Journal reports the Council voted 5-4 Monday to craft a proposal and discuss sit-lie — and possibly vote on it — at their next meeting Feb. 24. The move comes almost two months after a camping ban pushed dozens of homeless people into sleeping outside downtown businesses.

Previously proposed ordinances aimed at stopping the homeless from camping on public sidewalks failed in both 2017 and 2019 after the Council received push back from the public.