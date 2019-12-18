Salem to homeless campers: Move or be cited

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after a new homeless camping ordinance took effect in Salem, officers and social service workers will go to the homeless camps in a voluntary effort to move them out on Wednesday.

The new city ordinance will force around 400 people to move from their tents in downtown Salem and bans people from camping and leaving personal property on public right of way.

The Salem City Council considered implementing city-sanctioned homeless campsites to give those affected somewhere to go. But this week, officials said they will instead give more money to established warming shelters organized by Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.

Wednesday’s efforts by authorities will ask for voluntary cooperation from the campers. But is someone doesn’t move, they will be cited and the Public Works Department will clean up the vacated areas.

Social service workers will work with Salem officers on Wednesday and provide things like new tarps and, if needed, new bedding. They can also help connect any of the campers who are interested with available area services.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.