Tents to be taken down as Salem ordinance goes into effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new city ordinance is going into effect that will force around 400 people to move from their tents in downtown Salem.

The new ordinance will ban people from camping and leaving personal property on public right of way beginning on Monday. The Salem City Council considered implementing city-sanctioned homeless campsites to give those affected somewhere to go. But this week, officials said they will instead give more money to established warming shelters organized by Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.

City Council approved $213,000 to keep warming shelters at Church at the Park on Turner Road SE and First Presbyterian Church on Chemeketa Street NE open every night starting Jan. 1, 2020. The shelters will remain open every night through March 31 instead of just when temperatures drop. The funding will also support additional staff members and beds to help serve more people in need.

Campers will need to figure out where to go until those extended services are offered because all tents in the downtown Salem area will have to be taken down by Monday.