PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Portland still grapples with the homelessness crisis, the kickoff of a new pilot program will work to get people directly into housing through outreach

With the help of outreach workers from Transition Projects, the program reached more than 130 people near the Steel Bridge in the past week. Now they’re looking at next steps.

“People really are looking for help and wanting to support in transitioning out of homelessness,” said William Kastning with Transition Projects, who also serves as the program manager for Housing Multnomah Now.

It’s one of the driving forces behind Housing Multnomah Now, Multnomah County’s latest street-to-housing pilot program: Putting outreach workers on the ground in areas of increased homelessness.

The first spot is under the Steel Bridge near Northwest Naito in Old Town Chinatown, where they are working with those camping in that area to see what they need to get into secure housing. Then they look for ongoing services regarding health and employment.

“We’re calling this proactive engagement which looks like not just focusing on services that are needed in this moment and satisfying needs in this moment, but looking out three, six, nine months, 12 months – what individuals might need from services over the next 12-24 months,” Kastning said.

The project is rooted with outreach workers from Transition Projects, along with collaboration from other jurisdictions like the Joint Office of Homeless Services, City of Portland, City of Gresham, Health Share of Oregon, and more. In the first week, outreach workers met with more than 130 people.

They’re focusing on helping folks become independent again. This includes people who are likely employable and looking for work but may not be able to, because they don’t have secure housing at the moment.

“It can be very challenging to commit to a job and not know where you’re sleeping, bathing, etc, the night before,” Kastning said.

Another reason those behind the pilot program say outreach work, specifically, is so important, is that some people may not know what services they need to get on track for those next steps toward housing and work.

“Being able to kind of problem-solve a safety plan so maybe we can provide those services moving forward…That’s where outreach really comes in and is able to develop a relationship, work with individuals and find out what services that might already exist that we can connect them to,” Kastning said.

Transition Projects tells KOIN 6 they’ve also identified other locations for outreach and will likely bring the next phase of the program to Southeast Portland.