PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Almost one year after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signed an executive order outlining goals for creating new homeless shelters and rehousing homeless families, Washington County says it exceeded the goals and housed nearly 800 people.

On Jan. 10, 2023, Kotek signed Executive Order 2023-02, which declared a state of emergency due to homelessness in “regions of the state that have experienced an increase in unsheltered homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022,” Kotek previously said, adding, “unfortunately, that includes most of the state.”

On Tuesday, Washington County reported it surpassed the shelter and rehousing goals outlined in Kotek’s executive order by creating 175 shelter beds, with an additional 30 units slated to open in February — exceeding Kotek’s goal of creating 61 shelter beds by Jan. 10, 2024.

Additionally, Kotek called for 121 households to be rehoused by the Jan. 10, 2024, deadline. In response, Washington County housed 542 homeless households, or 780 people.

“Addressing Oregon’s homelessness crisis takes all of us doing everything we can, every day, and that’s exactly what Washington County did through my emergency order,” Kotek said. “I am inspired by the progress they have made, and it sends a clear message that if we work together, Oregon can be a place where everyone has a safe place to live.”

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington added, “It seems like yesterday we were rolling up our sleeves to deliver on the ambitious goals laid out in the emergency order. In our local communities, we see the urgency of this crisis every day, and having the support from our state and local partners has been crucial. As we enter the new year, I am grateful that almost 800 community members have a safe place to call home because of this initiative.”