Wheeler holds community talk on homeless crisis, new virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler held another community conversation to address concerns about the homeless crisis on Saturday.

KOIN 6 News asked the mayor about the concerns surrounding the homeless and the coronavirus. He said people living on the streets are at a high risk of being exposed, as well as exposing others because of the close proximity in camps. Wheeler said the city and the county are working with health officials to come up with a plan.

“We know that the homeless population is a high-risk population, and so there does need to be specific strategies addressing the risks in that population,” said Wheeler.

Today’s meeting was hosted at the Multnomah Arts Center Dance Studio in Southwest Portland. It was the fourth community meeting hosted by the mayor. He also said this series of meetings was a great chance to hear from the public about how to handle the ongoing crisis in the city.