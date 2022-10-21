PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to hold a press conference on Friday to unveil a new plan to ban homeless camping in most areas of the city and move campers to three “campuses.”

Further details about where the campuses would be located, or how they would be paid for, have not been released. However, officials say the campuses would each accommodate about 500 people.

Wheeler is expected to be joined by commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty, Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps for Friday’s press conference at 10:30 a.m.

Wheeler’s announcement follows leaked information about the plan to which the mayor responded in a statement saying, “City Commissioner Dan Ryan and I want to complete our outreach to elected leaders who have key responsibilities related to the issues of affordable housing and homelessness before we finalize any proposals that will be announced next week. I am also working in-tandem with Mayors of other Oregon cities for a joint approach to the new state governor and state legislature.”

The mayor’s plan comes as the city faces a lawsuit for not complying with ADA policies by keeping sidewalks accessible for people with disabilities.

This is a developing story.