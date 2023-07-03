The Tunnel 5 Fire burning on the Washington Side of the Columbia River Gorge.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple homes are confirmed to have been destroyed by the Tunnel 5 Fire burning along the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge in the Underwood area of Skamania County.

Public information officer for the Tunnel 5 Fire Heather Appelhof told KOIN 6 News that the exact number of structures destroyed by the fire is still unknown at this time. However, some of those burned buildings were homes. Firefighters are conducting an official estimate of the damages on Monday and will attempt to protect the homes that are still at risk.

“Efforts today are largely focused on structure protection,” Appelhof said. “Firefighters will be in those areas protecting those structures and making sure there’s no further destruction.”

Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer told KOIN 6 on Monday morning that no deaths have been reported in connection to the fire and no people are believed to be missing.

As of Monday morning, the Tunnel 5 Fire has grown to 533 acres and is 0% contained.