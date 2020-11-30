House fire closes part of Farmington Rd. in Beaverton for hours

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A house fire caused crews to close a stretch of Farmington Road in Beaverton on Nov. 29, 2020. Photo courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire led to an hours-long closure of Farmington Road in Beaverton Sunday.

The road was closed from Southwest 198th Avenue to Marlin Drive. The road has since reopened.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. They said one person was home at the time and made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss