House fire closes part of Farmington Rd. in Beaverton for hours

A house fire caused crews to close a stretch of Farmington Road in Beaverton on Nov. 29, 2020. Photo courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire led to an hours-long closure of Farmington Road in Beaverton Sunday.

The road was closed from Southwest 198th Avenue to Marlin Drive. The road has since reopened.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. They said one person was home at the time and made it out safely.

Firefighters are on scene of a residential fire in the 19800 block of Farmington Road in Beaverton. The sole occupant of the home was able to exit safely. Farmington Road is closed between 198th and Marlin dr. Stay clear of the area. #PDXalerts #PDXTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZNr609S3A3 — TVF&R (@TVFR) November 30, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.