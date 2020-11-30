House fire closes part of Farmington Rd. in Beaverton for hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house fire led to an hours-long closure of Farmington Road in Beaverton Sunday.
The road was closed from Southwest 198th Avenue to Marlin Drive. The road has since reopened.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. They said one person was home at the time and made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
