House fire snarls traffic on Hwy 223 east of Dallas

Detour set up during investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation said Sunday it has closed a section of Highway 223 for a fire investigation.

The closure is just east of Dallas. A detour off the highway has been set up using Fir Villa to Miller to Lacreole.

ODOT said because of the lengthy closure, drivers should avoid the area or expect substantial delays.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the house fire.

This is a developing story and KOIN 6 is working to get more information.

