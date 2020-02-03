How Oregonians bet on the Super Bowl

The Oregon Lottery breaks down how money was gambled for the game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 100,000 different wagers were made in Oregon relating to Super Bowl LIV, with payouts reaching roughly $2 million, according to the Oregon State Lottery.

Sunday’s match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco was the first Super Bowl in which Oregonians could place bets legally through the Lottery. As a result, about 18,000 different participants generated roughly $150,000 in gross gaming revenue for the agency.

More than 2,700 new registrations were logged to Scoreboard, the official app for sports betting in Oregon, were recorded on Sunday. About 4,000 new registrations occurred in the week leading up to the game.

Some of the other preliminary stats from Sunday’s betting include:

-About 1,900 coin toss bets were made; 161 bets for winning “SF 49ers to win the Coin Toss;” 750 bets for winning “Tails – Opening Coin Toss Outcome.”



-More than 1,300 bets were made in regards to what color the Gatorade would be when dumped on the winning head coach following the game. Nearly 300 bets won by guessing “Orange.”



-Eleven bets successfully wagered that any team would score three unanswered times.



-Twenty-two bets successfully wagered that there would be no special teams or defensive touchdowns scored.



-More than 1,500 bets were made that 49ers tight end George Kittle would score a touchdown. He did not.



-The largest wager recorded Sunday was $11,000 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the game. The winner won $21,000, netting $10,000.