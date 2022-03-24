PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Pet owners who love celebrating the holidays are invited to have their animals photographed with the Easter Bunny.

PetSmart locations around the U.S., including in Oregon and Washington, are inviting people to bring their friends in for free photos with the Easter Bunny. The company says it’s a way for pets to participate in the holiday fun.

The photo shoots will take place on Saturday, April 9 between noon and 3 p.m.

Pet owners are asked to book a reservation in advance online.

In addition to the photo experience, PetSmart stores are hosting a Small Pet Show and Tell. Every 30 minutes, employees will feature a guinea pig or hamster and will educate store visitor’s on the pet’s key traits, fun facts and care tips.

PetSmart allows the following animals into its stores, as long as they are properly secured and vaccinated:

Domestic dogs and cats

Birds

Small animals and reptiles sold at PetSmart

Other non-venomous reptiles

Ferrets

Rabbits

Sugar Gliders

Pot-bellied pigs

Owners are asked to speak to a store associate if they are unsure if their pet is allowed in the store.

There are PetSmart stores in Salem, Tualatin, Tigard, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Portland, Gresham, and Vancouver. To see all locations, visit PetSmart’s website.

PetSmart says Easter photo availability by location could change without notice.