PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For those watching the invasion of Russian forces in Ukraine, there are resources for people to help locally and nationally.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of businesses and other organizations putting together fundraisers or coordinating with other groups to help Ukrainians in need.

Local

Ukrainian-American Cultural Association

The group promotes Ukrainian heritage, traditions and values while providing assistance to Ukrainians in the Portland area and beyond. Members organized a rally in support of Ukraine last week in Portland.

On its Facebook page, the association partnered with a local nonprofit to send supplies to Ukraine.

The group previously told KOIN 6 News that it needs funding to get the goods to Europe. To help, visit their donation Facebook page.

Medical Teams International

The faith-based nonprofit has its headquarters in Portland has sent off two shipments of medical supplies to Ukraine.

“They contain simple things,” said Joe Dicarlo with Medical Teams International to KOIN 6 News. “Things that we take for granted but things that are life saving right now in Ukraine. Syringes, gloves, tubing, bandages, the numbers are for all these supplies.”

The team is working with the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association to get the supplies to the country. It also plans to send a crew to Poland.

Once there, they will work to set-up medical screening sites for refugees fleeing the war.

You can donate here.

Gold Cup Coffee

The Vancouver coffee shop, located at 10805 N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd., told KOIN 6 News fundraiser for refugees in Ukraine. The business said it is donating the proceeds from March 3 and March 4 to Kingdom Movement, a local church that’s sending teams to Poland to provide food and medical supplies.

Oksana Kozlov, the owner, was born in Ukraine, and her family immigrated to the United States in 1997.

Two baristas are heading to the country as well to help, according to Gold Cup Coffee.

National

Ukrainian Red Cross

The organization is accepting donations to help Ukrainians.

With the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross, they’re distributing food, water and hygiene items.

To donate, click here.

Global Empowerment Mission

The disaster relief nonprofit said it has 100,000 hygiene kits in transit with $10,000,000 in supplies being shipped. The nonprofit expects 10,000 families to be relocated.

According to its website, $550K worth of medical supplies are in transit.

You can donate here.

Airbnb

Airbnb.org and Airbnb announced that Airbnb.org will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The stays will be funded through Airbnb and donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund, and “the generosity of hosts through Airbnb.org.”

For those interested in opening their homes to support the company’s effort, people can visit this page.

You can find the Airbnb Refugee Fund financial disclosure form here.

Razom

The Ukrainian American nonprofit is a human rights organization dedicated to support the people of Ukraine. Razom was started by Ukrainians living in New York and have been organizing funds since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Its currently responding by providing medical supplies and “amplifying the voices of Ukrainians.”

If you wish to donate, visit Razom’s website here.

For information on the organization’s tax findings, click here.

International Rescue Committee

The organization’s website says it responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises by helping people survive and rebuild their lives.

IRC is asking for donations to help provide food, medical care and emergency support services. For more information on how to donate.

The organization’s financial disclosure can be found here.

GlobalGiving

The nonprofit describes itself as a way to connect to donors with grassroots projects around the world.

So far, its Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund has raised more than $4 million dollars. You can donate here.

Charity Navigator gives GlobalGiving a rating on how it handles finances and other topics.

Doctors Without Borders

The well-known international humanitarian medical organization says its currently preparing kits of medical equipment and medicines.

“We are also purchasing goods and materials in Poland to make up kits for some local associations that have already informed us of a number of essential inputs that they lack,” said the organization on its website.

You can donate here and read the organization’s annual financial report here.