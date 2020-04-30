7-year-old donates allowance to Portlanders in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 7-year-old Wesley is already giving back to the community with his ‘Helping Jar.’

The Portland boy saved $500 over the course of 3.5 years by doing chores, selling tea and saving birthday money. Each month, he put 30% of his money in his ‘Helping Jar.’

He has donated his savings to Habitat for Humanity, who said they have a group of businesses that are matching the donation.

They said they will use the donation to continue building homes in North Portland. They’ve recently had applications from frontline workers in need of housing, saying the pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing.

