Wine options for a sparkling New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday is New Year’s Eve — and if you’re hosting friends and family for the night, you may be thinking about your drink menu.
Kohr Harlan went out to Argyle Winery‘s tasting room in Dundee to give us a look at some wine options for those New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.