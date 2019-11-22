Daddy D’s BBQ feeds those in need at Dream for Life event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away and many groups and businesses are giving back to the less fortunate.
Daddy D’s BBQ in Vancouver hopes to feed 2,000 people at Living Hope Church for the Dream for Life event on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The dinner is open to all.
