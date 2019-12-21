Dean Barron retires from KOIN after 42 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After almost 42 years, Dean Barron retired from KOIN on Friday.

One of the all-time great guys and photojournalists, Dean joined KOIN in 1978 — years before the KOIN Tower was built. He was an intern first, coming to KOIN in 1970 at a time when downtown Portland looked a lot different.

“The studio used to be a dance floor and the station was in a hotel — of ill-repute,” Dean said at his retirement party. But this is where he learned “the craft of storytelling.”

He said he’s known he’s wanted to be a journalist since the 3rd grade when his favorite activities were field trips and show-and-tell.

Have fun, Dean! You’ve earned it.

Dean Barron, great guy and photojournalist, retired from KOIN after 42 years on December 20, 2019 (KOIN)