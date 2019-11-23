‘Donate Dinner’ with KOIN 6 News this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week, hundreds of volunteers are out helping support home-bound seniors this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to Meals On Wheels People’s Donate Dinner Drive. Some members of the KOIN family were out today at New Seasons Market in Hillsboro, showing shoppers just how easy it is to take care of a holiday dinner.

For less than $6, you can donate dinner to a home-bound senior while you take care of your holiday shopping. This Thanksgiving, hundreds of volunteers will spend part of their holiday bringing meals to more than 2,300 local seniors.

“Many of the people that we serve are alone,” said Tony Staser, Meals On Wheels People’s Chief Development Officer. “They’re home by themselves, so for us to be able to deliver a Thanksgiving meal to them on Thanksgiving Day is really special—not only for the seniors, but also the volunteer.”

Last year, shoppers donated more than $250,000. If you want to help, look for greeters at local New Seasons Markets and other independent grocers Saturday through Wednesday.

KOIN 6 volunteers were at the Orenco Station New Seasons in Hillsboro on Saturday and will be at the Seven Corners New Seasons in Southeast Portland on Monday. They’ll be there to greet shoppers and explain how to get involved.