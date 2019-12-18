Don’t let your Christmas tree burn your house down

Always turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials are warning Christmas tree owners to be careful this holiday season.

Crews at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire District and Portland Fire & Rescue showed media on Tuesday how quickly a Christmas tree can go up in flames if proper precautions aren’t taken.

One of four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems. Placing it too close to a heat source also causes one in four fires.

Christmas tree safety tips