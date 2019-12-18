1  of  2
Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now CBSN: House panel sets impeachment debate rules

Don’t let your Christmas tree burn your house down

Human Interest

Always turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials are warning Christmas tree owners to be careful this holiday season.

Crews at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire District and Portland Fire & Rescue showed media on Tuesday how quickly a Christmas tree can go up in flames if proper precautions aren’t taken.

One of four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems. Placing it too close to a heat source also causes one in four fires.

Christmas tree safety tips

  • Dry Christmas trees are especially dangerous, so make sure to water them daily.
  • Make sure your tree is at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
  • Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing lab.
  • Throw out lights with worn or broken chords, or loose bulb connections.
  • Read instructions for how many strands to connect.
  • Always turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget