Don’t let your Christmas tree burn your house down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials are warning Christmas tree owners to be careful this holiday season.
Crews at Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire District and Portland Fire & Rescue showed media on Tuesday how quickly a Christmas tree can go up in flames if proper precautions aren’t taken.
One of four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems. Placing it too close to a heat source also causes one in four fires.
Christmas tree safety tips
- Dry Christmas trees are especially dangerous, so make sure to water them daily.
- Make sure your tree is at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
- Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing lab.
- Throw out lights with worn or broken chords, or loose bulb connections.
- Read instructions for how many strands to connect.
- Always turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.