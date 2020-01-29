Finding hidden gems at local Goodwill stores

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) -- The bilingual community radio station Radio Tierra has been broadcasting out of Hood River for close to 20 years, bringing entertainment and education to people on both sides of the Columbia River and even south of the U.S. border.

A few friends started the station back in 1999, according to Juan Reyes, president of the Radio Tierra Board of Directors. If station lore is to be believed, they originally tried to do a Spanish-language show on a different radio station.