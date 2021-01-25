Gourmet popcorn orders to benefit Meals on Wheels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can order gourmet popcorn for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day while helping a good cause at the same time.

PDXPop! says the proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels by providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors in the Portland metro area.

The six flavors are: Red Velvet cake, available only for Valentine’s Day; salted butter toffee; white cheddar; candied lemon; berry blast; and orange creamsicle.

They can be ordered as bags, gift boxes or tins.

Order by Wednesday, Feb. 10 to guarantee delivery by Valentine’s Day or pick up your order at the Meals on Wheels Central Office in Multnomah Village by Thursday, Feb. 11. Use the code VAL21 when you check out to receive a 1.25 oz bag of white cheddar popcorn for every 6 oz bag of Red Velvet popcorn purchased.

Click here to order online.