Group tips $1500 to ‘deserving’ Mill Creek Pub server

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Candace Brown has worked at the Mill Creek Pub in Battle Ground for more than 7 years. Over that time she’s gotten some good tips but nothing like what she got on December 19.

During lunch that day, she had a table of about 15 women.

The pub owner, Russell Brent, “told me I was going to be waiting on a group of ladies, there was supposed to be about 20 of them,” Candace said. “I just didn’t think anything of it. I had no idea.”

She didn’t know it at the time, but the women are part of a mom’s group in Hockinson, and one of them is KOIN 6 News anchor Dan Tilkin’s wife.

Several weeks ago they decided they wanted to recognize a mom in the service industry, so they pooled their money and asked Mill Creek Pub owner Brent to choose someone he felt was deserving.

He suggested Candace.

“She just is a fun server. She’s very loving, very kind, very caring, hard worker, dedicated. Her daughter works here, too,” she said.

As lunch was wrapping up, the women paid their bill and placed the money in the check wallet. Keep the change, they told her.

“We’re literally, like, ‘Is she going to see? Is she going to see?'”

She took the check wallet back to the serving station and — as Brent filmed it on his cell phone — she opened it and found it packed with $100 bills, a total of $1500.

Candace Brown was tipped $1500 by a group of women at the Mill Creek Pub in Battle Ground, then shared her good fortune, December 27, 2019 (KOIN)

Candace went out, thanked the women and then the single mother turned around and shared some of the money with other single mothers she works with.

“I think that there’s just a soft spot in my heart and probably a lot of other people’s hearts for women who are raising children and working hard and especially in this industry,” she told KOIN 6 News. “It was important to me to give some of that money back.”

She also gave some of the money to her 17-year-old daughter as well as a young college student. The rest, she said, she put into her savings account.

“She’s deserving. She’s got such a huge heart and without any thought whatsoever she paid it forward,” Brent said.

“I would say that was probably the best thing about my Christmas this year was seeing the joy come from her and what that did for her,” Blue said. “That’s the Christmas spirit. I always say you need to spread aloha everywhere you go and that, for me, was part of this.”

Members of the Mom’s group said they’re planning to make this kind of thing a tradition. Candace said she wants to be part f the surprise for someone else next year.