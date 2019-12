PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local food pantry lost its funding to purchase presents for families in need this Christmas and they are asking for your help.

The food pantry at Beaverton’s Unity Church is run by Gail Key-Benson, who we featured on our Community Champion program.

During the Christmas time the pantry buys gifts for ten families.

You can help raise money for the program though their GoFundMe.