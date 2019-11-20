Homeless couple’s tiny home finds permanent location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who has been living in a minivan with her husband for the last 5 years is paving the way for others struggling to afford stable housing in the Portland area.
It’s a tiny house — built on a 24-foot trailer. Kymberlee Ghent started building it this past summer after saving up nearly $30,000 from March 2018 to August 2019.
“This was my solution to making sure we would never have to lay our head down in a vehicle again and to have a forever home for the rest of our lives,” she said.
The tiny house is complete with quartz countertops, heat and air conditioning, a gas stove and even hookups for water. It sits atop a kind community member’s property.
“It’s our forever home.”
