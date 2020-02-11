Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Learning how to train like a WWE superstar

Human Interest

Watch Kohr Harlan get into a headlock!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you watch pro wrestling then you already know there’s a ton of work and athleticism involved in those shows.

But, what does it really take to get into that kind of shape? Kohr Harlan was out at the University of Portland Student gym to show us how to train like a WWE superstar.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget