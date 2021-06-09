Local teen digital animator moving onto bigger and better things

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s graduation season, and many teens are heading off to college — and some are heading to jobs that are part of their future career plan.

One of those teens is Samuel Shin, someone we’ve featured on KOIN 6 News before. He’s so good at animation that he landed a job at a top company while still in high school.

The above video is Shin’s animation reel on his RedTheAnimator YouTube page. With the range of emotions, movement and the quality of the graphics, you may not have guessed that a Beaverton teen is the face behind the screen.

“It’s super interesting to look back at it and see just how much I’ve improved,” Shin said.

Samuel Shin tinkering with animation by using a cardboard box, legos and a computer at age 8. (Courtesy: Shin)

Shin started tinkering around with animation at the age of eight — using a cardboard box, legos and a computer.

When we featured him a few years ago, he was well on his way to producing professional-looking animation. His decision to attend the Oregon Virtual Academy was what really fueled his passion.

At the age of 14, Black Plasma Studios hired Shin, and his flexible school hours were key. It’s helped him continue to produce even more advanced animation over the years.

“I would get called on whenever I was needed as opposed to having a set schedule with a certain number of hours,” he explained. “So each time a scene was available they would call me on.”

Shin is now set to graduate and is planning on working on a short film — and maybe even directing one of his own visions. His ultimate goal is to be an animation supervisor for Pixar.

He says while it takes dedication and talent, the resources available for animation in this day and age make it that much more attainable.

“All of these tools you can use to create these professional, feature film looking productions you can get for free on a home computer,” Shin said. “It’s defintely growing for accessiblility.”

For more of Shin’s animations, check out his YouTube page.