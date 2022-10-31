GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Evan Hermanson just got a splashy new ride.

The 6-year-old, born with spina bifida, has been using a wheelchair since he was 3. Monday, local volunteers with Magic Wheelchair gave him an upgrade to help him become his favorite character, Lightning McQueen from “Cars.”

“Look at that! That is so cool,” he said when he first saw his new ride, which doubles up as a Halloween costume.

“Halloween is fun but it can also be frustrating because he wears a costume but he is in his wheelchair and we roll up to houses,” his mom, Leah Hermanson said. “There’s stairs and it can be kind of difficult sometimes. And so the experience isn’t always as fun for him but I think this year it’s going to be really, really cool.”

Evan is usually shy and can even get overwhelmed by loud noises. But it was all smiles with the sights and sounds of his new Magic Wheelchair. He said he couldn’t wait to show it to his friends.

Evan Hermanson got a “Lightning McQueen” wheelchair from Magic Wheelchair, October 13, 2022 (KOIN)

“I’m going to tell them that I love it,” Evan said. “It’s super cool.”

Magic Wheelchair is a charity started by an Oregon family that has, so far, helped more than 280 families — some in other countries — with help from volunteer makers and builders.

The KOIN 2022 Remarkable Woman, Christine Getman, is also connected with Magic Wheelchair.