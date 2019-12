The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is handing out $100 bills for the holiday. (CCSO)

Money came from a group of anonymous donors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is once again conducting their annual #OperationSecretSanta, where they hand out $100 bills to county residents.

The Sheriff’s Office said the money came from a group of anonymous donors.

Deputies started handing out the money on Thursday morning and sharing the act on Twitter.

One of the first recipients of the money was a kindergarten teacher and a homeless woman.