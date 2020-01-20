Portlanders honor MLK Day with acts of service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders are joining people around the country by honoring Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. this Monday not by taking the day off — but by staying on.

Many people spent the morning honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by chipping in to help with about 1,500 volunteer opportunities as part of the thirteenth MLK Weekend of Service.

One of the projects was the Snow Cap Community Garden clean up that began just before 10 a.m. near 178th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Volunteers helped with some native tree planting, mulching and litter pick up at Powell Butte.

“Dr. King was able to accomplish so much through the power of civic engagement,” said John Afryl of Hands on Greater Portland. “That’s what my team and organization really try to champion on this weekend as a way to take today which is a national holiday and instead of staying home they encourage people to go out into their communities and make them better.”

Some of the tree planting this morning will help prevent erosion. Part of the mulching will help native plants thrive.

