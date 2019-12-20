Live Now
Sasha rings the bell at Randall Children’s Hospital

Human Interest

Sasha was 2 when she was diagnosed with leukemia

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Santa came early for a local family that KOIN 6 News has been following for more than a year.

We first met Sasha when she was just 3, about a year after she was diagnosed with leukemia. That’s when she began a grueling chemotherapy regimen that lasted 2 years.

In the fall, Sasha returned to the KOIN 6 News studios to let us know she’s doing great and was in the maintenance phase of her treatment.

A few weeks later we saw Sasha on the stage at the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk, where she was celebrated as an honored hero.

But this week was special. Sasha wrapped up her treatments at Randall Children’s Hospital. And she, like all the kids who wrap up their treatments there, got to ring the bell.

Congratulations, Sasha!

Sasha wrapped up her treatments at Randall Children’s Hospital, December 2019 (KOIN)

