Watch: Sold out Steve Pringle benefit concert ‘BluesMania’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A benefit concert for the late Steve Pringle was held at the Roseland Theater Sunday evening, with the proceeds from the event going to a trust in his honor.

Steve Pringle lost his battle with cancer on Nov. 3. He was a Portland radio star for 26 years, playing jazz and the blues at KINK, KMHD and KGON. He was also known for introducing artists at the annual Waterfront Blues Festival.

Pringle’s blues programs highlighted numerous Portland-area bands. This concert seeks to continue his longtime support of local blues.

The benefit concert featured performances from the Rose City Kings, the Norman Sylvester Band and many more. The event also had a silent auction with music memorabilia, gift baskets and art pieces.

A flyer for BluesMania. (Pringle Family)

The concert was sold out days ahead of time. Doors opened at 4 p.m., the show started at 5 p.m.

Watch a recording of the live event: