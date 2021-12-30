Tragedy strikes family of ‘Timber Jim,’ community pitches in

GoFundMe set up to help his family in this moment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tragedy hit the family of Jim Serrill, known to the Timbers Army as Timber Jim. On Christmas Day his daughter, Calli, died from an asthma attack.

Joey Webber — aka, Timber Joey — began a GoFundMe page to help Jim’s family with funeral costs and expenses. So far, the support has been overwhelming.

Jim “has been someone who wants to give back. Even in his retirement from the Timbers, he’s raised money, thousands and thousands of dollars to build parks for children of all abilities,” Timber Joey told KOIN 6 News. “He’s raised money for Meals on Wheels, raised money for the homeless and houseless community. He’s a very special person, very giving and I’m glad to see the world coming together to give back to him.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly than $46,000.